veterinary medicine veterinarians cat dog Best Vet Ever Veterinary Surgeon Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor

Best Vet Ever. You have realized your career aspirations and have become a veterinarian. You always wanted to help and heal animals. Then this veterinarian design is ideal. Also a great gift idea for your vet. veterinary medicine veterinarians cat dog perfect for a Veterinary surgeon veterinary surgeon for a Small animal practice and veterinary clinic 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only