Best Of 1961 59th Birthday Gifts Cassette Tape Vintage T-Shirt

Made in 1961 - 59 years of Being Awesome. Make a cool gift for your dad, mom, grandparent, or friends who are turning 59. Celebrate your special 59th birthday and make party more funny. This perfect 1961 shirt with vintage retro style for you. Born in 1961, 59 years old, vintage 60th birthday shirts for women and men. 1961 birthday shirt Retro Color apparel features a retro 60's, 70's, 80's cassette tape, retro font saying Best of 1961 makes this awesome funny birthday gift. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem