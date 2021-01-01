Teacher Life Is Best Life Inspiration Present Best Life Teacher Inspiration Proud Teaching Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor

Are you finding a lovely item for your beloved one who is always proud of her job as a teacher? Then look no further, this Teacher Life Is The Best Life throw pillow is what will help her to express the pride and love perfectly! Proud Teacher, Job Pride, Teacher Life, Gift For Teacher, Teacher's Appreciation Day Gift, First Day Of School, Back To School. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only