From holiday matters
Best Grandpa Ever for Grandparents Day Tote Bag
Advertisement
Whether you call him Grandfather, Papa, Granddad, Grampa, or Gramps, your grandpa deserves this! Grandparents Day is the second Sunday in September. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.