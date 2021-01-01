From father daddy papa designs

Best Dad in the whole wide world Tote Bag

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Wheter it is your 1st fathers day or Valentines Day, Best Gift is always a nice Fathers day Shirt. Get this nice Fathersday Gift for your Dad. You can be sure that this Fathersday shirt will please your Father very much. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com