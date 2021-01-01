Best Boss Gifts and Designs Best Boss Ever Manager Guru CEO Gift Men Women Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor

If your boss is the best ever boss you have worked within your professional life, then you can express your gratitude towards him or her with this 'the best boss' design. Thank your boss for everything they have given you in your professional life. Your boss might be a manager or a CEO or another executive but a good boss is always remembered. Thank you boss with a beautiful gift he or she will appreciate forever. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only