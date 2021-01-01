From calligaris
Bess Chair by Calligaris - Color: Wood Tones - Finish: Wood tones - (CS1294020012D040000000A)
The Bess Chair by Calligaris features a modern design with minimal ornamentation. Though with barely any decorations engraved in the figure, the silhouette of this chair still has unique details that transforms the classic shape to fit in modernized homes or offices. Noticeably are the tapered legs. Made from solid wood and available in several finishes, the distinct construction of the base adds a twist to the mundane rigid legs of most chairs. These legs support a seat and high back that is entirely upholstered in a variety of fabric finishes with additional elastic belts added to the seat. The side profile appears fluid with the flowing line created together by the back legs and curved high back. Founded by Antonio Calligaris in 1923, Calligaris is a family-run contemporary Italian home design company. Fusing its roots in wood craftsmanship - the trade that launched their first chairs decades ago. From that artisan birthplace of tradition, style and quality, Calligaris has travelled a long road leading to the use of the most innovative technologies available and expanding to new mediums - from plastics and glass to metal, textiles and leather.Today, the Calligaris range of distinctive collections includes chairs and stools, dining and occasional tables and bedroom-lighting furnishings. Calligaris works with care, passion and creativity to bring into being the best of Italian design, making high quality products at an accessible price. Color: Wood Tones. Finish: Smoke