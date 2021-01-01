From edition gemy maalouf
Beside Couture - BC1285 Lace Illusion Bateau A-line Dress
Capture that striking presence and get everyone's attention in Edition Gemy Maalouf BC1285. Fashions quarter length flounce sleeves and a scalloped illusion bateau neckline. The bodice is adorned with lace embroidery and is styled with contrasting details down to the full length A-line skirt. The back has a low V-cut and a zipper closure. Be ready to mesmerize the night in this Edition Gemy Maalouf creation. Style: beside_BC1285 Details: Scalloped neckline Sheer Lace Embroidery Quarter length circular flounce sleeves Bra cups Contrasting detail A-line skirt V-back Back zipper Length: Long Neckline: Illusion Bateau Waistline: Natural Silhouette: A-line Please refer to our returns and exchanges policy page (click here) for more details..