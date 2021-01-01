Bes-Teas Boba Tapioca Pearls Bobba Drink Beverage Milk Tea T-Shirt

This boba pearl milk tea was made for those who likes milktea and bubba tea. this specific beverage drink consists of black tea, milk, ice, and chewy tapioca pearls, all shaken together and served with that famously fat straw to sip that tapioca pearls. Tapioca pearls tea lover where you always go to a shop to buy a bubble tea. Let them add warm or hot milk to your brewed tea. They use regular cow milk or almond milk and soy milk depending on your diet and taste with lots of sugar syrup. Milktea apparel. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem