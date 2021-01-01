From orren ellis
Berwick 5 - Piece Dining Set
Stylish and sophisticated, this modern dining set commands a contemporary appeal. The dining table showcases a round tempered glass tabletop, supported by an eye-catching oval design pedestal. The gleaming high-gloss lacquer lends a sleek appeal, sure to bring any dining room decor up to date. The dining chairs feature sturdy metal frames for enduring quality and finished in chrome for a gleaming look. The seats and contoured backs come padded for comfort and expertly upholstered in rich leatherette. Color: Black