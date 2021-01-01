Bertoia Molded Shell Stool by Knoll - Color: Yellow - Finish: White - (427N YE-WH)

The Bertoia Molded Shell Stool is a product of Bertoia's experiment of bending metal rods into art and a reintroduction of a design from 1960. Merging the sublime grace of the wire-form with a touch of color and natural flex, this chair offers an iconic design with a playful tone. Adding to its more casual impression, the seat is made from a glass fiber reinforced nylon shell supported by welded steel rods base. This piece is available in a both counter height and bar height and in a number of seat colors and a choice between polished chrome finish or white or black powder coat for the base. Mix and match the stools and create a lighthearted feel or keep a singular palette for a coordinated setting, the Bertoia Molded Shell Stool will provide a modern vibe to any space while keeping this fun and comfortable. The stool is part of Knoll's Bertoia Collection. Knoll is Modern Always because modern always works. Founded in 1938 by Hans and Florence Knoll, today Knoll is recognized internationally for creating workplace and residential furnishings that inspire, evolve, and endure. Knoll's portfolio of designs feature works from pioneering modernists like Eero Saarinen, Ludwig Mies van der Rohe, Harry Bertoia, and Richard Schultz. Along with their classic designs Knoll strives to work with the best designers of today including Antenna Design, Formway Design, Don Chadwick, David Adjaye, and Rem Koolhaas. With an incredible roster of products like the Womb Chair and Barcelona Chair, Knoll continues to remain true to the Bauhaus design philosophy it was founded on, that modern furniture should complement architectural space, not compete with it. Whether you're searching for one of their iconic modern designs or looking to update your workspace, Knoll has an array of products, which combine a Modernist aesthetic with residential appeal. Color: Yellow.