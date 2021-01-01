From knoll
Bertoia Barstool with Seat Cushion by Knoll - Color: Silver - Finish: Chrome - (428C-CO-K-K448/13)
The Bertoia Barstool with Seat Cushion from Knoll recreates Harry Bertoias 1952 design experiment that saw metal rods worked into functional pieces of art. The result was a collection of seating pieces â€” including this barstool â€” that remain revered to this day. Strikingly handsome, and surprisingly comfortable, this innovative barstool features a base and basket of welded steel that is powder-coated to preserve the luxurious metalwork. The seat pad features domed snap buttons, allowing the user to install and uninstall the pad for cleaning and storage. Plastic glides come preinstalled on the sled-style legs to prevent scratching and scuffing on wood and stone floors. Knoll is Modern Always because modern always works. Founded in 1938 by Hans and Florence Knoll, today Knoll is recognized internationally for creating workplace and residential furnishings that inspire, evolve, and endure. Knoll's portfolio of designs feature works from pioneering modernists like Eero Saarinen, Ludwig Mies van der Rohe, Harry Bertoia, and Richard Schultz. Along with their classic designs Knoll strives to work with the best designers of today including Antenna Design, Formway Design, Don Chadwick, David Adjaye, and Rem Koolhaas. With an incredible roster of products like the Womb Chair and Barcelona Chair, Knoll continues to remain true to the Bauhaus design philosophy it was founded on, that modern furniture should complement architectural space, not compete with it. Whether you're searching for one of their iconic modern designs or looking to update your workspace, Knoll has an array of products, which combine a Modernist aesthetic with residential appeal. Color: Silver.