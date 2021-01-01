Bertello Solid Wood TV Stand for TVs up to 65"

This product is made from richly grained solid rubberwood stained in a deep walnut brown finish. This mid-century modern industrial has a clean angular metal base, simple modern drawer, and tabletop. With no visible hardware and only simple wood pull handles, the solid rubberwood top is simple and uncomplex. This 60 inches low TV stand has four working drawers with full-extension ball-bearing drawer glides, and an open storage area for your media devices to maximize functionality. The 60" W are perfect for TVs up to 65 inches and gives you lots of storage possibilities. This product includes coffee, console, end tables, TV stands, sideboard buffet, desks, and bookcase.