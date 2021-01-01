Juliska Berry & Thread Whitewash 2-Piece Planter & Saucer Set

From the Berry & Thread Collection. Beautifully display your plants in Juliska's new Berry & Thread ceramic planters. Designed with function in mind, they have a small hole at the bottom for drainage and come with a corresponding saucer. This versatile 5.25 size is lovely for a small rose bush, fern, orchid or topiary on a side table, desk, near a kitchen sink or on a bedside table. Ceramic stoneware. Oven, microwave, dishwasher, and freezer safe. Made in Portugal. TWO-PIECE SET INCLUDES Planter, 5.5"W x 5.25"H x 5.5"D Saucer, 5.5"D. Gifts - Serveware > Juliska > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Juliska.