HomeRoots Bernadette Multi-Color 2 ft. x 7 ft. Abstract Indoor Area Rug

Have a wish to impress your visitors with a piece that will light up your home with sophisticated allure. Need something both beautiful and high quality at once. If so, this ivory Florence rug is for you. This rug is a high grade piece made in Egypt, which is machine woven from an 8-color heat set polypropylene with a 1/2 in. pile height. It's part of the Ageless collection, and it's warm and earthy color palette will give an appealing modern feel to the look and feel of your home. As for measurements, they are 1/2 in. for height, 26 in. for width, and 95 in. for depth. The rug size does not include the fringe length. To care for it, vacuum it regularly and spot clean any stains. It's also recommended that you have it professionally cleaned every now and then. If you need something to breathe a bit of fresh air into the atmosphere of your home, this is the rug for you. Color: Multi-Color.