HomeRoots Bernadette Lt Blue 8 ft. x 13 ft. Rectangle Polypropylene Area Rug

Grace your home and turn your floors into pieces of art with this enchanting light blue floral area rug. Its a lovely piece, which will definitely brighten up your space as it mixes light aqua blues with ivory and hints of crimson, red, and gold, making up a pretty palette of flowers. This rug is a high quality piece made in Turkey, and is machine woven from high grade heat-set polypropylene that has no backing. Its unique color combination will give a charming yet updated traditional/contemporary feel to the atmosphere of your home. As for measurements, they are 1/4" for height, 106" for width, and 156" for depth. To care for it, vacuum regularly and spot clean any stains. Its also recommended that you have it professionally cleaned occasionally. If you want a good looking and practical rug that can fit in well with any interior , this is the one for you. Color: Lt Blue.