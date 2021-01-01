Embellish your home and convert your floors into pieces of art with this rug. It is a lovely piece which will breathe a bit of fresh air into your space and introduce some variety into your rooms. This rug is a hard wearing piece made in turkey which is machine woven from high grade heat set polypropylene and has no backing. It is part of the mirage collection will give a charming modern feel to the atmosphere of your home. To care for it vacuum it regularly and spot clean any stains. It is also recommended that you have it professionally cleaned occasionally. If you want a good looking and practical rug that can fit in well with any interior this is the one for you. HomeRoots Bernadette 5 x 7 Rag Indoor Border Area Rug | 352423