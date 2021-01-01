Grace your home and turn your floors into pieces of art with this rug. It is a lovely piece which will brighten up your space and introduce some diversity into your rooms. This rug is a high quality piece made in turkey which is machine woven with no backing. It is part of the caret collection and its trendy neutral color palette will give a charming contemporary feel to the atmosphere of your home. To care for it vacuum it regularly and spot clean any stains. It is also recommended that you have it professionally cleaned occasionally. If you want a good looking and practical rug that can fit in well with any interior this is the one for you. HomeRoots Bernadette 5 x 7 Rag Red Black Indoor Border Area Rug | 352407