From tucker murphy pet
45" Bermudez Cat Tree
Advertisement
Prevue pet products flower garden combines super soft, plush fabrics with durable jute to provide the perfect place for your cat to sleep, lounge and play! Watch as kitty engages in energetic activity playing with the plush dangling swat toys, scratching the sisal covered posts or pouncing and jumping from the petal platforms. Three natural, jute rope scratching posts offer an appealing texture to cats, curbing inappropriate scratching behaviors while encouraging exercise as your cat scratches and stretches, toning muscles, grooming nails and strengthening paws. Two incredibly plush flower beds, encompassed in velvety soft pillows, surround your felines in total comfort letting your cat or kitten feel more secure and less vulnerable to sneak attacks while a lower level cozy hideaway helps them to relax by avoiding social stress. Our whimsical flower garden design in bold shades of fuchsia and lime green is a multi-level, multi-purpose cat tower that is sure to add a delightful presence to any room! Prevue pet products flower garden.