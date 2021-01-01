RIZTEX, USA Berlin Taupe/Beige 9 ft. x 12 ft. Trellis/Geometric Area Rug

A mix of cut and looped pile gives the Berlin collection its textured, striation appearance. Each Berlin Taupe/Beige 9 ft. x 12 ft. Area Rug is hand-tufted by a master artisan from India, who has learned the craft through their entire lifetime. Constructed of 100% hand-tufted wool with a canvas backing this rug is sure to endure through the years to come. The serene palate of this collection enhances the hand-trimmed edges giving this collection an elegant look and feel. Luxurious to the touch and the depth and dimension of this rug is sure to make anyone catch their breath at first glance.