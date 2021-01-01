From calligaris
Berlin Extending Table by Calligaris - Color: Clear - Finish: Matte - (CS4119011GTR01517500000)
Bold and pronounced symmetry bring style and functionality to the Berlin Extending Table by Calligaris. The Metal frame features a series of lines and angles running beneath the delicate Glass tabletop. Each intersecting bar adds to the pieces contemporary appeal while also setting the stage for the Berlins impressive versatility. Two self-storing and semi-automatic extensions allow the table to lengthen on either side and give the owner multiple configurations depending on the room or number of seats needed. The extending function is quick and convenient, making this beautiful table as easy to use as it is easy on the eyes. Founded by Antonio Calligaris in 1923, Calligaris is a family-run contemporary Italian home design company. Fusing its roots in wood craftsmanship - the trade that launched their first chairs decades ago. From that artisan birthplace of tradition, style and quality, Calligaris has travelled a long road leading to the use of the most innovative technologies available and expanding to new mediums - from plastics and glass to metal, textiles and leather.Today, the Calligaris range of distinctive collections includes chairs and stools, dining and occasional tables and bedroom-lighting furnishings. Calligaris works with care, passion and creativity to bring into being the best of Italian design, making high quality products at an accessible price. Shape: Rectangular. Color: Clear.