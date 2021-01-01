From safavieh
Berkshire Area Rug - Brown/Crème (8'6" X 12') - Safavieh
The Berkshire Collection is an inspired exhibit of majestic Persian area rugs, steeped in heirloom qualities. Elegant and lovely, these rugs are traditional based combined with certain modern elements. Classic motifs are displayed in regal colors and a vintage finish, creating a sophisticated look ideal for any traditional and classy casual home decor. Berkshire rugs are made of easy to care for, long wearing polypropylene yarns for vivid color, a soft touch and warmth, and long lasting beauty. Size: 9'X12'. Color: Brown/Cream. Pattern: Ombre Design.