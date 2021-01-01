Baxton Studio Berit 63 in. Walnut Wood TV Stand Fits 70 in. TV, Brown

Cultivate a cool, retro feel in your living room with the Berit TV stand. Made in Malaysia, this wooden TV stand features a walnut brown finish that highlights the natural beauty of the woodgrains. 2-open shelves, fitted with a cord management hole, provide space to place entertainment consoles. 2-compartments, hidden behind doors, provide additional storage space. Cylindrical legs and a low profile lend a chic, mid-century look. Requiring assembly, the Berit TV stand keeps your living room organized in the most stylish way.