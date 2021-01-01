From torre & tagus
Torre & Tagus Bergen Weave Ceramic Tapered Vase, Tall, White
Advertisement
The simple and elegant Bergen weave tapered vase commands the atmosphere of any modern space with its sharp and bold character. The modern hand crafted shape along with its beautiful finish make this a perfect faux-flower center piece display The Bergen tapered design displays an array of qualities including charm and class. The light tones showcase its charming personality while the hand crafted geometric design adds the perfect refined touch to this beautiful piece Perfect for displaying faux-flowers as a standalone or complementary piece. The Bergen’s impeccable shape ensures that you can proudly display the piece on its own as well Perfect for both formal and informal events alike. Displays nicely at weddings, dinner parties and small get-togethers Conveniently sized to add a complementary touch to any contemporary aesthetic: 6.25” x 6.25” x 14”