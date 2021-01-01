Bente Convertible Sofa

Renovate the interiors of your home with the Latitude Run Sleeper Sofa. This Sleeper Sofa is upholstered in faux leather, which gives you the much-needed comfort and rest. It sports a solid pattern that looks elegant and is perfect for modern home decor. For added comfort and style, the convertible sofa has tufted cushions. This Sleeper Sofa from Latitude Run gets easily converted into a bed whenever required. It is most suitable for residential use. Versatile and stylish, the Latitude Run Sleeper Sofa is designed to impress. The multifunctional sofa allows you to convert it to a bed or back to a sofa in no time. Its sleek design offers an eye-catching look. The well-detailed design of the sofa features white stitching throughout the piece. Its chrome finish legs add to the appeal. The sturdy legs are made of stainless steel to provide a strong base to the frame. This elegant sofa has leather-like vinyl upholstery. To convert it to a bed, you simply have to push hard on the back. You would have to push harder than normal since the sofa is made in a way that it does not move into the bed position unless you want it to. This modern style sleeper sofa will add a relaxing spot in your living room. Its functional and stylish construction makes it a must-have addition to your modern decor. Color: White