From christopher knight home
Christopher Knight Home Benny Mid-Century Modern Fabric Rocking Chair, Muted Blue / Light Walnut
MID-CENTURY DESIGN: Blending together an iconic splayed frame with a stunning wood structure, our rocking chair offers a mid-century look to your lounge space. With its clean lines and understated look, this chair uses new materials to reimagine a traditional design. ROCKING FEATURE: This chair features long rockers that are ideal for deep, soothing rocking motions, excellent for relaxing out in your living room or bedroom. BIRCH WOOD LEGS: This rocking chair is supported by beautifully birch wood rockers that offer an attractive look and durable structure. Its fine grain takes stains well, giving this piece a gorgeous finish. DETAILED ACCENTS: The button-tufted stitching in the backrest offers an extra touch of sophistication that enhances its contemporary design. This is finished with an accent pillow for extra support. DIMENSIONS: Choose an accessory that is the perfect size for you and your furniture. This rocking chair is 26.50” W x 34.00” D x 33.25” H. You will love how much your space can transform with the simple addition of this charming chair.