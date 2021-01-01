Mainstays Bennett Textured Curtain, Set Of (2), 80" X 84", White

Enhance the look of your room with the Mainstays Bennett 84 in. heavyweight textured window panels in White. They will add a simple and classic style to any area in your home or office. The Mainstays Bennett heavyweight textured window panels come as a set of two. They have a textured look that adds a subtle dimension and visual interest. The Mainstays Bennett heavyweight textured window panels are made from polyester fabric and are easy-care. The panels have rod pockets and are machine washable and dryable, making it simple to keep them feeling and looking like new. The pocket will accommodate rods up to 2 inches. Also available in 63 in. length, the textured design will add a stylish dimension to any window treatment in your living room, dining room, office and/or bathroom. The solid panels can be used with print panels as an accent or simply used alone to create a completely new look in any room. They can easily hang on a decorative drapery rod to add a dramatic affect to your window. (Decorative drapery rod sold separately). You can also add any type of sheer to enhance the window and make it more of an elegant look. Whichever look you prefer, the Mainstays Bennett heavyweight textured window panels are sure to be an eye-pleaser, and inexpensive at the same time. Imported.