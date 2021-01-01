Bennacio 5 - Piece Counter Height Dining Set
Description
Features:Transform your dining room, kitchen area, and more into a multi-functional space with this dining set. The wooden frame pairs perfectly with the exquisitely crafted tabletop featuring a marble pattern veneer to create a modern look, while the matching chairs are decorated with nailhead trim for added charm.The compact structure neatly fits into small spaces without compromising the function. The shelf on the bottom creates a display area for your magazines, decorative baskets, and other daily essentials within arm’s reach while also a providing space-saving solution.Upgrade your seating experience with these padded chairs. Each ergonomically designed chair is completed with a high backrest and splayed legs to keep your body supported when you lean back to ensure comfort. The 4 spindles are designed for increased stability while also providing a place to prop your feet up.This dining set is built to last and has a strengthened capacity to prevent any weight-associated damage. The marble pattern veneer is highly resistant to scratch, erosion, and untimely wear from daily usage, keeping the surface well-preserved through years of dedicated use.Easy assembly with a step-by-step manual included. We are committed to providing you with friendly and professional customer service.Number of Items Included: 5Number of Benches Included: 0Number of Chairs Included: 4Upholstery Fill Material: Arms Included: NoBench Seating: NoUpholstered Bench: Leaf Storage Type: Fixed TableTable Shape: SquareLeaf Included: NoNumber of Leaves: Table Top Material: Manufactured WoodTop Material Details: Top Manufactured Wood Type: MDFTop Wood Species: Table Base Material: Solid WoodBase Material Details: Base Manufactured Wood Type: Base Wood Species: RubberwoodSeating Material: Solid WoodSeating Material Details: Seat Manufactured Wood Type: Seating Wood Species: RubberwoodUpholstered Chair: YesUpholstery Material: Faux leatherNatural Variation Type: No Natural VariationPurposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingGloss Finish: NoTable Top Color: GrayTable Base Color: BlackSeating Color (Chair Color: Gray): GraySeating Color (Chair Color: Brown/Black): BrownBreakfast Nook: NoSeating Capacity: 4Seating Capacity When Fully Extended: 4Seating Capacity When Fully Collapsed: 4Weight Capacity: 250Table Base Type: Four legChair Back Style: Upholstered BackSupplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential UseCountry of Origin - Additional Details: Adjustable Seat Height: NoUpholstery Color: Swivel Seat: NoAdjustable Table Height: NoDS Primary Product Style: TraditionalDS Secondary Product Style: Transitional TraditionalMain Wood Joinery Method: Kiln-Dried Wood: Spefications:CALGreen Compliant: NoTAA Compliant: NoGSA Approved: NoComposite Wood Product (CWP): NoCARB Phase II Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): Chemikalien-Verbotsverordnung, Section 3 Compliant: TSCA Title VI Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): Composite Wood Eco-Certified Composite: General Certificate of Conformity (GCC): NoCAL TB 116 Compliant: NoCAL TB 117-2013 Compliant: NoANSI/BIFMA X5.4 Lounge & Public Seating: NoSCS Certified: NoANSI/BIFMA X5.5 Desk Products: NoUniform Packaging and Labeling Regulations (UPLR) Compliant: YesNFPA Compliant: NoCPSIA Compliant: NoCanada Product Restriction: NoReason for Restriction: Fire Rated: NoBetter Cotton Initiative: NoBetter Cotton Initiative Member: Better Cotton Initiative Certified: USDA BioBased Product: NoCarbon Neutral / Reduced Carbon Certification: NoCarbon Care Certification: Carbon Neutral Certification: CarbonFree Certified: CarbonRATE Certified: Environmentally-Preferable or Lower Environmental Impact Certifications: NoCPG Compliant: Blauer Engel: GreenSpec: Responsible Source - Textiles Certified: Bluesign Certified: Environmental Choice Program Certified: Environmental Product Declarations - GreenTag: SMaRT Certified: FISP Certified: EPP Compliant: Fair Trade and Fair Labor Certifications: NoFair Labor Practices and Community Be