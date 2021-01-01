From dhp
DHP Benjamin Lounge Chair, Gray
With the DHP Benjamin Accent Chair, you get a simply designed accent piece that will undoubtedly stand out and become the star of any room decor. Modern and trendy, this armchair is made with a strong yet delicate metal frame that features thin square arms and vertical support slats under the seat for your comfort. Perfect for your living room, bedroom, or home office, the chair features a comfortable foam cushion that is beautifully upholstered with soft velvet fabric. In other words, this will quickly become the spot in your home where you will want to be seated during your next reading session into the early hours of the morning. All you are missing to create a complete experience is a good thriller novel, some snacks, and a large cup of coffee. Purchase as an individual corner accent chair, or as a pair to create a complete living room set (sold individually).