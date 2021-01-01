Baxton Studio Benito Grey and Walnut Brown Accent Chair

Complete the interior layout of any space with the mid-century character of the Benito chair. Made in Malaysia, this chair is comprised of a wood frame that adds a warm touch to any space. Its plush, tufted backrest and bent seat are padded with soft foam and upholstered in smooth fabric to bring ergonomic comfort to any public or private space. Requiring assembly, the Benito features angled legs for stable support with a retro look. Offering exquisite comfort with expressive personality, the Benito chair is fantastic complement to any space. Color: Grey and Walnut Brown.