Benites 2 Piece Serving Tray Set

Serve guests, decorate your living room, or store fresh produce with these stylish rustic-inspired trays. These serving trays feature a rustic brown finish, wooden construct, and matte black metal handles. The weathered, rustic-style rustic brown finish brings a decorative touch to any space, and the metal handles on either end of each tray make it easy for you to carry these trays wherever you need them. In addition to serving food and wine, you can also use these trays to display candles, jars, and other decorations on a daily basis. Make this set of decorative trays a charming part of your home, or give it as a thoughtful gift for a person you care for.