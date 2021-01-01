From shiseido
Shiseido / Benefiance Full Correction Lip Balm Treatment 0.5 oz (15 ml)
Advertisement
A rich nourishing balm that enhances lip contours and gives lips a plumped look while promoting a beautifully lustrous, smooth texture. Transforms the softness, suppleness and appearance of lips with the first application. Adds brilliance and dimension and reduces the visibility of signs of aging such as fine lines, dryness and dullness. Contains water-resistant Super Fix Formula to give lips exceptionally lasting treatment benefits and help prevent lipstick from smudging. Developed with Shiseido-exclusive Anti-Photowrinkle System. Formulated with Marine Collagen, an exceptional natural humectant. Design house: Shiseido. Series: Benefiance. Category: Beauty and Personal Care. Type: Skin. SubType: Lip Balm. Size: 0.5 oz. Style: SHBENELBTR1. Barcode: 730852191082. Shiseido / Benefiance Full Correction Lip Balm Treatment 0.5 oz (15 ml).