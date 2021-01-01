From bay isle home
Benedick 18" Wide Square Floral Pouf Ottoman
Advertisement
This indoor/outdoor nifty pouf Blue & Lime from Solarium features tropical leaves cascading around on a white backdrop, ranging from light blue to navy blue or light blue & green. Solarium poufs are screen printed on a 100% polyester base cloth. Perfect for porches and patios, this fabric is UV and fade resistant for up to 500 hours and is water, stain, and mildew resistant. Poufs can be positioned around a coffee table for casual seating or set with a tray on top as a temporary side table. Upholstery Color: Blue