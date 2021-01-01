Benedetta 3 Piece Dining Set

Enjoy a modern take on a classic picnic set up for the ultimate outdoor experience straight from your backyard. Featuring a sturdy, minimalistic frame crafted from rich acacia wood, our picnic set offers your outdoor space a sophisticated atmosphere that emphasizes function above all else. Completed with stunning contrasting finishes, this set is the perfect finishing touch to any backyard dinner party or afternoon barbeque. The tabletop and benchtops are finished with sleek slats, making this the ideal set to adorn any patio space.