Benayah 2 Piece Standard Living Room Set

Bring on-trend mid-century modern style to your space with this two piece living room set, featuring a loveseat and a sofa. Each piece stands atop tapered legs for that iconic retro look, while streamlined silhouettes are wrapped in linen and accented by button-tufted details. Square arms, a curved back, and rolled throw pillows complete the look in style. For comfort, coil springs and foam fill pair up in the cushions as you kick back. Designed by George Oliver furniture design. Upholstery: Light Brown