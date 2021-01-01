From hillsdale furniture
Benard Backless Barstool Deep Smoke Brown - Hillsdale Furniture
Simple and studded, the Hillsdale Furniture Benard Backless Swivel Bar Height Stool has a downplayed design. This wood bar stool features oversized nail head accents and welt piping around the seat to add visual interest. Its unique deep smoke brown wood finish and weathered dark brown upholstery make it an ideal addition to most color palettes and décors. A perfectly placed footrest and padded seat with 360° swivel functionality offer a relaxing experience to you and your guests. Perfect for use at kitchen islands or bar height dining tables. Assembly required. Pattern: Solid.