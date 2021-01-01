From rebrilliant
Belue Standard Bookcase
This Belue Standard Bookcase is constructed of a solid hardwood frame and is finished in a rich mocha walnut hand-rubbed veneer. Its 6 fixed shelves flip down from the storage position and rest securely in place on shelf supports. A top-shelf attaches securely without the use of tools and perfect for the home and office alike, this bookcase looks great next to sofas and desks and folds up for easy transportation and storage when not in use. Color: Teal