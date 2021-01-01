Tech Lighting Belterra Chandelier - Color: Silver - Size: Medium

Sophisticated design for elegant spaces. The Belterra Chandelier from Tech Lighting drew the inspiration for its look from the lotus flower, creating an organic piece with an extremely luxurious aesthetic. Its LED light guards are shaped like the flower's petals, and they'll fill your room with a glare-free light for ambiance. Though this product is capable of standing on its own, it will also look good with others to create a sort of field of flower-chandeliers. Shape: Abstract. Color: Silver. Finish: Polished Nickel