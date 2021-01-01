From missguided
Blue Belted Tailored Highwaisted Pants
Advertisement
tailored high waist straight leg trousers with zip double button fastening and belt loops. Check out the matching co-ord, search style code - J9704016 tailored high waist straight leg pants with zip double button fastening and belt loops. Check out the matching co-ord, search style code - J9704016 regular fit Wide leg with heels - Sits just off the floor in heels 95% Polyester 5% Elastane Barbara wears a UK size 8 / EU size 36 / US size 4 and her height is 5'7"