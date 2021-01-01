From brunello cucinelli
Brunello Cucinelli Belted Cashmere Rib-Knit Cardigan
Advertisement
A belted cardigan knit from luxurious cashmere with a belt to cinch the waist. Long sleeves Wrap front Self-tie belt at waist Cashmere Dry clean Made in Italy SIZE & FIT About 26" from shoulder to hem Model measurements: 5'10" tall Model is wearing a US size Small ABOUT THE BRAND Beginning with a focus in masterfully constructed cashmere pieces, Brunello Cucinelli's namesake heritage label quickly grew to be synonymous with fine Italian craftsmanship and casual luxury. Every sumptuous piece of knitwear or impeccably tailored separate is made in his studio in Solomeo, a 14th-century Italian village he worked to restore and rebuild. Advanced European - Brunello Cucinelli > Brunello Cucinelli > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Brunello Cucinelli. Color: White. Size: Small.