From barclay butera
Belmont Ottoman
Advertisement
With a keen eye for upholstery design and an extraordinary talent for layering textiles and creating frame and fabric correlations, they developed a remarkable assortment of custom upholstery for the Belmont collections. The frame designs work with the styling of either collection. They also have a keen eye for exceptional tailoring. These silhouettes showcase the bench-made talents of highly experienced artisans in North Carolina. Special combinations, selected, are noted with a suffix AA, BB, or CC. Upholstered seating pulls the look of a room together while offering an elegant canvas for personal self-expression.