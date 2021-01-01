From flos
Flos - Bellhop Portable Rechargeable Table Lamp - Indian Yellow
Like a reimagined candle, this Bellhop table lamp casts an atmospheric pool of light. Portable, rechargeable and wireless, it offers up to 24 hours battery life and gives ultimate flexibility to your home. Key features: * Wireless table lamp * Material: polycarbonate * Dimensions: H21xW12.5cm * Bulb required: LED Array 2,5W 250lm 2700k CRI90 * Max depth: 12.5cm * Yellow color * Portable and rechargeable * Comfortable, anti-glare light * Up to 24 hours battery life * Features a push button on the base with 4-step dimming function * USB-C charger cable included * Plug-in USB battery charger with interchangeable plugs