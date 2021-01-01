From nicole benisti
Nicole Benisti Belleville Reversible Rabbit & Fox Fur-Trimmed Parka
A two-in-one reversible parka featuring a water-repellent and wind-resistant fabrication with rabbit fur lining and fox fur trim at the hood. Attached hood with fox fur trim Long sleeves Concealed zip front Chest welt pockets Waist flap pockets Lined Nylon Hood trim fur type: Dyed fox hood trim fur origin: China Lining fur type: Dyed rex rabbit Lining fur origin: China Dry clean by fur specialist Imported SIZE & FIT About 32.5" from shoulder to hem Model shown is 5'10" (177cm) wearing US size Small. Outerwear And Swimwear - Down > Nicole Benisti > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Nicole Benisti. Color: Chocolate. Size: XL.