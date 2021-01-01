From ove decors
OVE Decors Belleview 4-Piece Wicker Patio Fire Pit Conversation Set with Brown Cushions
The Belleview four-piece conversation set is purposely designed for the perfect outdoor hosting experience. It features a premium quality fire table with ceramic tile tabletop, as well as two comfortable swivel armchairs and a stationary loveseat with contemporary frame accents. The fire table has a textured wicker exterior design that contains a pull-out tray for the gas tank, while the enamel fire bowl houses a burner with beautiful lava-rocks that refract the light beautifully. The seats are comfortable and durable, and feature quick-dry padded seat cushions and throw pillows, all covered with Olefin fabric that is resistant to water, mildew, rot and fading. The overall premium construction ensures that the set will remain in good condition for many summer evenings to come, while the levelling feet on all furniture pieces guarantees stable and secure setup on uneven surfaces.