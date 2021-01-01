From gracie oaks
Bellefontaine Solid Blackout Thermal Grommet Single Curtain Panel
Advertisement
Lend a low-key, subtle touch to your well-curated and on-trend aesthetic with this essential curtain panel, simply chic addition to any window display. Featuring a polyester design made with blackout light filtration technology and thermal lining, this curtain panel is perfect in the master suite or guest room, while its subtly striped details bring a bit of visual intrigue to any space. Hang the pair up in the living room to let their grommets slide along a chrome metal curtain rod, or layer them with a pair of sheer or semi-sheer curtains in the master suite to find just the right light in your look. Curtain Color: Black, Size per Panel: 52"W x 95"L