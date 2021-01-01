Belle Organic Toilet Paper Holder by pomdor - Color: White (764001009)

The Belle Organic Toilet Paper Holder by pomdor is a sleek, simple, and essential accessory with softly rounded edges defining its contemporary design. Available in a right-facing or left-facing orientation, this toilet paper holder has a softly curved end to keep rolls in place and easily within reach. Pomd'or creates luxurious bath accessories and fixtures in collaboration with preeminent designers and studios. The Barcelona-based company fuses its history of metalworking and glass decor into its elegant line. Color: White.