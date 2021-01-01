Belle de Nuit Single Tier Chandelier by Lladro - Color: Multicolor - Finish: Glossy - (01023289)

Named for the Beauty of the Night plant that inspired it, the Belle de Nuit Single Tier Chandelier from Lladro glows in the night, illuminating a range of spaces in your modern home. The smooth aluminum body is accented by a set of twelve porcelain shades that come to life from the bulbs within. The complex and elegant design features several hanging pieces and swooping arms that stand out in the space. Established by three brothers in 1953, LladrÃ³ is a leader in high-end porcelain home decor and objects. Blending artful innovation with traditional manufacturing, LladrÃ³ lighting features distinctive, ornamental silhouettes handcrafted in Valencia, Spain. Shape: Candelabra. Color: Multicolor. Finish: Multicolor