Laura Ashley Belle 6-Piece Blue Floral Cotton King Sheet Set
Add gorgeous style to your bedroom decor with the garden-inspired Belle Cotton Sheet Set from Laura Ashley. The sheet set features a signature cottage floral in a subtle palette of light blue on the crisp white ground. Bring fun and unique style to your home with this mixed set which includes extra solid pastel blue pillowcases. Set is constructed with crisp and breathable percale cotton and is machine washable for easy care. The set includes a fully elasticized fitted sheet that prevents slipping from your mattress and ensures a perfect fit. Twin sheet set includes: 1-flat sheet: (96 in. L x 66 in. W), 1-fitted sheet (75 in. L x 39 in. W) and 2-pillowcases (20 in. L x 30 in. W). Full sheet set includes: 1-flat sheet: (96 in. L x 81 in. W), 1-fitted sheet (75 in. L x 54 in. W) and 4-pillowcases (20 in. L x 30 in. W). Queen sheet set includes: 1-flat sheet: (102 in. L x 90 in. W), 1-fitted sheet (80 in. L x 60 in. W) and 4-pillowcases (20 in. L x 30 in. W). King sheet set includes: 1-flat sheet: (102 in. L x 108 in. W), 1-fitted sheet (80 in. L x 78 in. W) and 4-pillowcases (20 in. L x 40 in. W).