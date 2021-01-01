Bellago 2 - Piece Plastic Elevated Planter Set

Indoor or outdoor plastic raised garden bed brown set of 2 premium material & self-watering design & advanced installation & stylish appearance plastic raised garden bed help grow your plants and decorate your space. Our internally raised bed design keeps roots healthy and reduces rot in wet conditions, while you can choose how to design your own garden using parts provided. The material operates perfectly in contact with soil and water and is not deteriorated by the weather. Self-watering disk helps oxygen and water penetrate into roots completely, also preventing rot. Easy and convenient for set up, different garden bed patterns can be made as you desire. Light-weight and handsome for gardens, patios, backyards, balconies, restaurants, cafes and anywhere that could use plant life. A perfect gift for plant enthusiast, sister, wife, mother and other people who are interested in planting. Know more about product specification: material: reinforced polypropylen materials color: brown package include: 2 x self-watering disks 2 x base plates 8 x walls 8 x safety heads 8 x water plugs 16 x columns ideal for gardens, patios, balconies, restaurants, cafes and anywhere that could use plant life elevated drainage base self-watering disk design provides scientific watering method, raised roots are kept from excess water, preventing root rot and other complications when water allowed to drain (optional water plugs provided). Practical installation design this raised garden bed is easy and convenient to install. Just piece the fittings together you will get a sturdy garden bed. With newly installation design, you can choose different garden bed pattern to suit your place needs. Timeless style made from reinforced polypropylen materials, the texture seems like real rattan. Environmental friendly and weather resistant, durable and timeless, never out of style. Suitable for gardens, patios, balconies, cafes, and other indoor or outdoor places that could use greenery or tasteful decor.