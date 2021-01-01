Lush Decor, Blush Bellagio Room Darkening Curtains-Trellis Geometric Design Window Panel Drapes Set for Living, Dining, Bedroom (Pair), 84” x 52 84" x 52"

Lush Décor Bellagio room darkening window panels filter a portion of light and heat, but allow for some natural light to come through. Eye-catching, simple geometric trellis design for minimalist and traditional curtain panels. 2 panel curtain set for enhancing the decor of any bedroom, living room or dining room. 100% polyester curtains without a lining. Measures 84" L x 52" W with a 3" rod pocket for easy installation options. Easy to care for and safe to machine wash cold in a mesh laundry bag, gentle cycle and tumble dry low.